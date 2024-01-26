Lakers News: Hawks’ Trae Young Picks Kobe Bryant As One Player He’d Want To Team Up With

Kobe Bryant was a tremendous basketball player and meant so much to the game. He had a success career with the Los Angeles Lakers by winning five championships while inspiring fans all around the globe.

Unfortunately, his life after basketball was cut short due to his untimely passing in 2020. The Black Mamba meant so much to the city of Los Angeles, teammates, fans and the NBA family; it’s a loss that won’t go away anytime soon.

The way Bryant approached the game, his one-of-a-kind work ethic and his Mamba Mentality are something that will never be seen again. Those things have inspired the next generation of NBA players, one being Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who wishes he could’ve played with Bryant during his career:

When thinking about the Lakers, the Bryant is usually what comes to mind due to the impact he left on the franchise. Due to the otherworldly scoring talent that Bryant has, it would have been fun to see Young’s playmaking ability alongside the five-time champion.

The Hawks guard has been rumored to L.A. as of late, which would allow Young to wear the purple and gold that Bryant wore. Kobe truly did not have a facilitating, scoring point guard during his time in the league to play with, making Young a perfect fit.

A name that comes to mind is Chris Paul, who the Lakers traded for during the 2011 lockout season, but that trade would eventually get vetoed. Paul, one of the best playmakers in NBA history, alongside Bryant, would have also been must-see TV.

Young’s connection with Kobe and the Bryant family goes back a few years as he was notably Gianna’s favorite player. He met both Kobe and Gianna just a few months before they passed when they attended a Hawks game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Trae Young believes Lakers winning In-Season Tournament is great for NBA

With the Lakers being one of the most storied franchises in the world of sports, it made sense for them to be in the mix to win the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament this season. As the tournament progressed, it was clear that the team wanted to win the NBA Cup and cash in on $500,000.

The Lakers would eventually defeat the Indiana Pacers in the title game, going 7-0 in the tournament as a whole. Young believed L.A. winning the In-Season Tournament is great for the NBA due to the Lakers being a big brand.

