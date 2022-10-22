Lakers News: HBO Documentary About Shaquille O’Neal Titled ‘Shaq’ To Premiere On Nov. 23

The Los Angeles Lakers’ story has been the subject of three different TV series this year, most of which focused in some way on the “Showtime” era.

HBO’s controversial “Winning Time” came out first back in March, telling the story of Dr. Jerry Buss’ takeover and L.A.’s NBA championship in Magic Johnson’s rookie year. Hulu’s “Legacy” premiered in August, covering the over four decades since Dr. Buss became the franchise’s owner in 1979.

In the meantime, Johnson and Apple TV+ released a four-part docuseries about the Lakers icon’s career, titled “They Call Me Magic.”

And there is another Lakers-related TV production scheduled to come out before the end of the year. HBO Sports is taking a look at a more recent period in the franchise’s history, working on a documentary about Shaquille O’Neal — “Shaq” — which will premiere on Nov. 23.

“Shaq” will chronicle the legendary center’s ascent to superstardom, discussing his larger-than-life personality and transformation into a cultural icon. Through revealing interviews with O’Neal himself, the documentary will also touch on the Lakers legend’s upbringing in a military family, deepest personal relationships and broadcasting and business careers.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal said in a statement. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

Besides O’Neal and members of his family, “Shaq” will feature interviews with some of the four-time NBA champion’s former teammates and coaches, including Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox.

O’Neal names Dennis Rodman as worst teammate

O’Neal is known for his candor which perfectly complements the Lakers legend’s entertaining personality. these two traits often show in interviews with O’Neal, most recently when he discussed who was his worst-ever teammate.

The former No. 1 pick chose Dennis Rodman, who briefly played for the Lakers in 1998-99. O’Neal talked about how Rodman would turn up to games just 15 minutes before the game while eating chicken and rice.

“Shaq” will be a must-watch if O’Neal keeps a similar level of honest in the documentary.

