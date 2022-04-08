Lakers News: HBO Drama Series ‘Winning Time’ Renewed For Second Season

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers season has been full of a ton of twists and turns that very few foresaw coming. Some would say that this season was something that could only be created on a television show, but the Lakers already have their own dramatic show on HBO.

The first season of the series, ‘Winning Time’ starring Jon C. Reilly debuted in March and has been the source of a lot of conversation. The show, which focuses on the rise of the ‘Showtime’ era of the 1980s beginning with Dr. Jerry Buss purchasing the team, has come under fire by some connected to the Lakers organization for its portrayal of certain people.

But that has not stopped the success of the show so far and HBO looks to be continuing it right now as it was announced that the show will be returning for a second season, via the official ‘Winning Time’ Twitter page:

The dynasty continues#WinningTime will return for a second season pic.twitter.com/aFSUZiPtoq — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) April 7, 2022

While the show itself may not be a favorite of many Lakers legends, that obviously means nothing to HBO, who will continue to cash in on their hit. The question now moving forward will be whether the next season will continue with the story of the ‘Showtime’ era or jump to a different one.

The ending of this first season will likely help to answer those questions as there are more than enough stories surrounding the Lakers of the 1980s to make another season of this show, if not more. But there have also been rumors that a second season of ‘Winning Time’ could focus on the Shaq-Kobe era, which has a ton of drama as everyone is well aware.

Doing that, of course, would require an entirely new cast of characters with only a handful of those involved in the 1980s still being around during that time. But staying in the 1980s would also allow for more exploring of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, Pat Riley rising to head coach, and the Lakers-Pistons rivalry at the end of the decade as well.

Needless to say, the people behind this show will have many different avenues they could go and if this first season is any indication, it will be entertaining, to say the least.

