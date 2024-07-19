Lakers News: HBO Series ‘Winning Time’ Nominated For 5 Emmy Awards

The HBO dramatic series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ based on the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers had its fair share of criticism, particularly from those who were portrayed in the show itself. However, there is no denying that the series was extremely entertaining to many and did an excellent job of capturing the era itself.

The performances of those portraying the likes of Dr. Jerry Buss, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird were outstanding and overall the show was well-received critically. However, after just two seasons, the show was canceled.

But that cancellation doesn’t take away from how the show was viewed overall and that is being seen now that nominations for the Emmy Awards have come out. According to Ball Is Life, ‘Winning Time’ was nominated for five awards including best director and cinematography:

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY was nominated for 5 Emmys today Guest Actor

Directing (Drama Series)

Cinematography (Series)

Period Costumes (Series)

Special Visual Effects (Single Episode) The show was cancelled after 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/Ugt8jTzYGl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 17, 2024

‘Winning Time’ did an outstanding job of capturing the feel and authenticity of the era in which it was portraying. Between the on-court scenes, all of the costumes and suits worn, it truly transported everyone back to that time and the show should be lauded for that.

It is truly unfortunate that the show was canceled after just two seasons, especially with how that last season ended, with the Lakers falling to the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals. For a show about the Lakers dynasty to end on one of the most painful losses in franchise history, and before that dynasty truly rose and took over the NBA, just makes no sense.

Perhaps it will be picked back up one day and the story can be finished, but until then it is still getting recognized for the things it did very well.

JJ Redick adding Lindsey Harding, Beau Levesque to Lakers staff

As far as the current Lakers go in real life, new head coach JJ Redick has continued to add to his coaching staff.

Most recently, 2023 G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding joined the staff. She and Redick both played at Duke together with both being All-Americans at the same time. Harding also was on the Philadelphia 76ers staff when Redick was there as a player.

Additionally, the Lakers are also expected to add Beau Levesque, a well-regarded player development coach most recently with the Los Angeles Clippers. Player development has been a big emphasis for Redick and Levesque could be the person tasked with heading that area for the franchise.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!