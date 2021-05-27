Lakers News: HBO’s The Shop New Season Starts With Episode Featuring LeBron James, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny & Others

“The Shop,” is set to return for its fourth season starting Friday, May 28, at 9:30-10:00 p.m. PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Maverick Carter will be joined by music mogul Jay-Z, rapper, singer and songwriter Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

The series presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED debuted back in 2018 and have since included guests such as former President Barack Obama, actor Will Smith, rappers Drake and Snoop Dogg, and professional athletes like Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski.

Some of the topics that will be discussed for this episode are performing on the big stage, the challenges of parenthood and the intrigue surrounding Bad Bunny’s time on WrestleMania.

It is safe to say that there is certainly no shortage of star power for the debut episode of the fourth season. It will be interesting to see which direction these unfiltered conversations will dip into.

NBA statement on why James was not forced to quarantine

For a moment, it appeared as though the Purple and Gold would open up the playoffs without their leader in James after he attended an event for his tequila company Lobos 1707 along with Drake and Michael B. Jordan. However, the NBA opted not to place him in the quarantine protocol in a move that unsurprisingly drew plenty of criticism.

The league has since addressed their decision by pointing out the circumstances of James’ night out and how it compared to some of the other violations that had taken place throughout the course of the season.

“To clarify any remaining misconception, LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result. Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary.

“Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in a similar fashion. Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots.”

