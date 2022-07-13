Lakers News: HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Earns Emmy Nomination For Outstanding Cinematography
Winning Time, HBO

Up next

Author

The 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations are officially in, with HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty coming away with one nomination.

The controversial show about Magic Johnson’s first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been nominated for Outstanding Cinematography. The official Twitter account for the HBO show tweeted out the following on Tuesday after the nominations were announced.

Before and during season one of Winning Time, which debuted on HBO in May, the show was criticized for portraying the beginning of the Showtime era of the Lakers. Many criticized the portrayals of Lakers legend Jerry West among many other prominent figures in the show. Still, despite all the criticism, the show was considered a success and renewed for another season.

The unfortunate part of the show receiving only one nomination is the fact the brilliant performances of two of the main characters were overlooked entirely. John C. Reily’s portrayal of Dr. Jerry Buss was brilliant and arguably deserving of an Emmy nomination. The same could be said of Quincy Isaiah’s portrayal of Magic Johnson.

Despite the apparent snubs, the show will return for another and may very well stick around for a lot longer than that. There’s speculation that the show could eventually lead into the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal era of the Purple and Gold, which would be interesting.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Sees Personal Benefit In Vocal Leadership LeBron James & Rajon Rondo Are Providing

When Luke Walton was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he inherited a roster that while was comprised…

Source: Steve Nash Set to Try Out with Inter Milan Soccer Team

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash of the Los Angeles Lakers will try…

Lakers News: Jordan Farmar Not Rushing Return From Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need for a point guard…
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lakers

JaVale McGee Praises Focus, Work Ethic Of Young Lakers Core

The Los Angeles Lakers may have signed LeBron James and a few other veterans to help lead the roster, but most will tell you that if this team wants…