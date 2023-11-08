Lakers News: Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra ‘Really Impressed’ With Austin Reaves During Time With Team USA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been a highly talked about player dating back to last postseason when he became a central figure for L.A. Then, in the summer, he signed a new contract, got a signature shoe and got to play for Team USA and a championship-level coaching staff that included Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Reaves played a bigger role on Team USA than anyone expected, leaning on the high IQ, steady defensive presence and shooting that led to his early success with the Lakers. And Spoelstra, arguably the NBA’s best coach, took notice of his impact and spoke about it when the Lakers came to town to visit the Heat on Monday.

Reaves put together by far his best game of the season — despite the Lakers loss — putting up 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 9-for-14 from the field. Spoelstra sees big things ahead for the third-year Lakers guard, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

Erik Spoelstra on his experience with Austin Reaves and Team USA: “Really impressed with him as a competitor. Really smart … he’s going to figure it out. There were times where he was one of the more important players to our success.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 6, 2023

Reaves’ ascension to being a regular NBA starter and arguably one of the league’s best role players is undeniable. But Spoelstra’s vote of confidence is another notch in Reaves’ belt as he continues to grow and blossom on the Lakers.

Although the Lakers guard has struggled at times in the early phases of this season, it can largely be attributed to fatigue. He spent the summer playing for Team USA after what was the longest season of his basketball career. It may take some time to get his legs back under him.

But once he does, the Lakers can be assured to see more performances like Monday night against the Heat, when he was easily the team’s second best player after LeBron James.

Reaves disappointed with missed shots late in loss to Heat

It was certainly a disappointing outcome for the Lakers to fall to the Heat on Monday given that they put themselves in striking distance to win in the final minutes. Reaves, Cam Reddish and James all missed late opportunities and the Lakers dropped a 108-107 battle.

After the game, Reaves expressed disappointment in himself for not making one of those shots although he understands that’s how basketball works as it’s a make or miss league.

