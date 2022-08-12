Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.

However, Westbrook’s former teammate Victor Oladipo told Vince Carter on “the VC Show” he has no doubts the 2017 NBA MVP will join him on a “revenge tour” to prove their doubters wrong in 2022-23:

“Right now, we are on the same wavelength,” he said of their revenge tour. “When I say that, you said it best. You have to sit down and talk to him to understand where he’s at, but he’s there.”

Oladipo played one season with Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-17. However, the guard’s ascend began when he left the Thunder to join the Indiana Pacers the following year. Oladipo got two NBA All-Star nods in 2018 and 2019 — before injuries derailed his career.

The 30-year-old has been with the Miami Heat since March 2021 but has made just 12 appearances in over a year with the team.

Lakers hope for 3-point percentage improvement from Westbrook

Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains uncertain as rumors about a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving keep coming. However, if the guard stays in L.A., the Purple and Gold are reportedly hoping Westbrook can improve his 3-point shooting percentage to boost his offensive input.

Westbrook shot 45.1% on corner 3s last season, although on a mere 0.7 attempts per game.

