Lakers News: How Kobe Bryant & LeBron James Honored 9/11 Victims

The Los Angeles Lakers organization has been home to some of the greatest basketball players that ever lived, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Even though they never met in the NBA Finals, Bryant and James were rivals for a long time as they battled for the title of best player in the league. When James joined the Lakers in 2018 though, it was cool to see him and Bryant build a close relationship as members of the same basketball fraternity before the latter tragically passed away in 2020.

As it turns out though, the relationship between Bryant and James began years and years before. In a story told by Complex Sneakers on the anniversary of 9/11, Bryant had shoes made to pay tribute to the victims on that tragic day and even sent a pair to James to wear when he was in high school:

On Opening Night of the 2001-02 season just a month after 9/11, Bryant debuted the Adidas Kobe 2 “American Flag” shoes. Thirty pairs of the shoes were made and at the 2002 NBA All-Star Game, Kobe gifted a pair to high school LeBron, who wore them in a game against Carmelo Anthony on Feb. 10, 2002 despite them being a size too small.

The shoes have an American flag draped over an unconventional design of the Kobe 2s. While it was a small gesture, it was a cool way for both Bryant and James to recognize the Sept. 11 victims and show their support to the families.

Jeanie Buss believes Lakers star LeBron James may be greatest player of all time

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has gotten to see a lot of great players represent the organization over the years, from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Magic Johnson to Shaquille O’Neal to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James.

No one has shown the type of longevity that James has though as he remains one of the best players in the league at nearly 40 years old going into his 22nd NBA season.

After watching James dominate for Team USA in the Olympics this summer, Buss stated that she believes he may be the greatest player of all time.

“It’s definitely gonna be an interesting season for sure. I mean, LeBron, the way he played at the Olympics? He might be the greatest of all time.”

James signed an extension with the Lakers this offseason to stick around for at least one more season.

