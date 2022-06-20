Lakers News: Jaden Ivey Names LeBron James As NBA Player He Would Want To Dunk On

The highest projected guard heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, and the consensus forecasted No. 4 overall pick likely to go to the Sacramento Kings, Jaden Ivey, is preparing to have his entire life changed.

The All-American shooting guard from Purdue has been making his confident presence known as draft night vastly approaches. Known to be a high-flying act, it won’t be long before Ivey is dunking on NBA players.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Ivey shares who he would like to dunk on if he had the choice and it is none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

Jaden Ivey was asked if he could dunk on one player, current or all-time, who would it be? His answer? LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/jRExcYf5Ls — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) June 19, 2022

Saying you would like to dunk on arguably one of the best players of all time is bold but it looks like Ivey has no fear as he gets set to enter the NBA. It is also likely to be taken as a compliment to James, who has been dominating the league as long as Ivey has been alive.

With Ivey successfully leading Purdue to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, his experience under the spotlight could prepare for him a moment during his future NBA career to fulfill his wish of dunking over James. If he does wind up with the Kings, then he will get his shot against James and the Lakers four times per season.

Lakers hire Chris Jent as lead assistant coach

The mission to surround new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham with a coaching staff that compliments his philosophy has begun to take action. Long-time NBA assistant coach, Chris Jent accepted the role as Ham’s lead assistant coach this upcoming year.

Jent brings two attributes that appealed to the current state of the Lakers. An offensive philosophy that agrees with Ham’s, and a previous relationship with both Ham and James.

The spacious offense Ham is envisioning out of the four-out, one-in set works well with Jent’s shooting development expertise. It also does not hurt to add a veteran coach who brings experience and who has had a prior relationship in Cleveland with the Lakers’ star small forward.

How the rest of the Lakers coaching staff will shape will be an interesting sight to see, but it is safe to say that Ham and the front office are on the right track of finding sideline leaders so far.

