Lakers News: Jaden Springer Ready To ‘Compete On The Next Level’

The Los Angeles Lakers brought a few more draft prospects for workouts on Saturday with a few intriguing options for the storied franchise at No. 22 in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

One of those prospects is 18-year-old Jaden Springer out of the University of Tennessee. Springer spoke with the media briefly after his workout with the Lakers and talked about what he’d bring to the Purple and Gold if they were to draft him at No. 22 overall, even at such a young age.

“I’ve always been the youngest my whole life, so I feel like that doesn’t really affect me too much,” Springer said. “I feel like I got a good size, good strength so I can go out there and compete on the next level.”

Springer also addressed whether he looks at teams like the Lakers and their needs going into a draft workout.

“I’m going into every workout just to show off what I can do, so I can go out there and compete, and I’m willing to learn and listen,” Springer said. “We had a good workout today. They taught us some stuff and then we got to compete. Get up and down. It was fun.”

As a young player that had to adjust during his short time in Tennessee, Springer talked about how he’d face the challenge of finding his role during his rookie campaign.

“You really just got to remember who you are,” Springer said. “Just know all the work you put in. Just know your time is going to come. When you get the opportunity, just take advantage of it. Make the best of every situation you are in.”

A few other notable draft prospects joined Springer in Los Angeles on Saturday as he tried to make an impression on the Lakers brass. Miles McBride, Ayo Donsunmu, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Mac McClung and Balsa Koprivica also worked out for the team in competitive drills, which Springer used to stick out amongst the crowd.

“Every time you step out on the court against somebody, you got to go out there and compete because at the same time you are both competing for a spot,” Springer said. “So you got to show them that you deserve this, and you deserve to be there on the team.”

In 25 games played in a Volunteers uniform, Springer averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Although NBA mock drafts will frequently change between now and draft night on July 29, Springer is projected to go mid to late first round. He could very well be off the board for the Lakers are on the clock at No. 22 overall, but he could also be there for the taking as an intriguing choice to help bolster the backcourt.

Donsunmu Opens Up About Kobe Bryant

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues to inspire young basketball players worldwide, including draft prospect Ayo Donsunmu out of the University of Illinois.

The 17-time NBA champions brought in a few more draft prospects for workouts, with Donsunmu among them. After his workout with the legendary franchise, Donsunmu was asked about Bryant being an inspiration, and he proceeded to explain why that was the case.

Bryant remains an inspiration for Donsunmu as he attempts to take his talents to the next level. Only time will tell if the passionate guard will be able to take that step with the Lakers.

