Lakers News: Jake Paul Reacts To LeBron James Tweet After Win Over Tyron Woodley

The city of Cleveland broke their championship famine when LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 2016 NBA Championship after going down 3-1 in the series to the Golden State Warriors.

James accomplished the goal he set when he decided to return to the Cavaliers after an unceremonious exit the first time around and now goes down as the person who brought Cleveland to glory. However, since James moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers after a few more Finals appearances, Cleveland has not had too much to celebrate.

Although the Cavaliers are in the midst of a rebuild, there is optimism they are on the right track. In the meantime, the city was able to celebrate another exciting victory as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul won against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match on Sunday night. James unsurprisingly was hyped after the win and Paul reacted to James’s tweet about his victory on his Twitter account:

wtf is life lol https://t.co/uExhjX7ABM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

The fight took place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which is located in Paul’s native Cleveland and it was a sight to see the boxer celebrate a win in his hometown. Woodley looked like he had the upper hand after knocking down Paul in the fourth round, but the latter was able to recover and land his fair share of shots to earn the 2-1 decision.

From Paul’s perspective, it must be surreal to see someone like James watching and celebrating their success given the basketball star’s status in the world of sports. However, in this instance, it was earned given how the fight unfolded throughout the night.

It is the biggest victory of Paul’s young boxing career and moves him to 4-0, giving Cleveland and James something to be proud of. James is an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams, but seeing someone like Paul succeed in the ring has to bring about a sense of pride.

Although James has moved on to trying to win titles with the Lakers, he will always belong to Cleveland and people like Paul are doing a great job in making the city proud.

LeBron James advocates for NBA version of “Hard Knocks”

The Lakers enter the 2021-22 season as the most intriguing team after their offseason acquisitions. As such, it was only natural that James would advocate the NBA to consider airing their own version of “Hard Knocks” to capture training camp and the preseason.

