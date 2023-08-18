Lakers News: Jalen Hood-Schifino Announces Upcoming Basketball Camps In Indiana & North Carolina

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for being a winning franchise and settling for nothing less than championships. With the addition of LeBron James in 2018 and acquiring Anthony Davis in 2019, draft picks were in the rearview mirror.

Jessie and Joey Buss lead the charge for the scouting department and they have had to do their homework trying to find second-round or undrafted talent. For the most part, the two brothers have been successful at finding intriguing and valuable young prospects to add to the organization.

The latest addition was guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was drafted 17th overall out of Indiana, the highest first-round pick the Lakers have used since 2017. Hood-Schifino showed some upside through Summer League play but will understandably take some time to develop.

With training camp still a ways away, Hood-Schifino has announced that he’ll be hosting two basketball camps this summer. First up is Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 26 and Bloomington, Indiana on Sep. 2:

I’m excited to collaborate with Next Gen Camp to host some basketball camps! First up is in Charlotte, NC August 26th and then Bloomington, IN Sept 2nd! Tap on the links below to register for either city! Charlotte: https://t.co/xblOXirjjk Bloomington: https://t.co/7Hl41SMyLL pic.twitter.com/sgvTCowgCf — Jalen Hood-Schifino (@jalenhs) August 16, 2023

Registration is open now for both camps for ages 6-16. Hood-Schifino is returning back to Indiana, where he played one season for the Hoosiers, which will be a full circle moment for the guard returning after accomplishing his dream of making the NBA.

The 6’6″ guard will be able to inspire the youth who attend the camp by sharing his experience at his first Summer League as well as the preparation and the skills needed to get to the professional level. While Hood-Schifino may not play much this season, he’ll certainly be a building block for the future and may inspire young fans who like his game.

It is cool to see that he is already wanting to help and teach kids the game of basketball when he has yet to play his first full season in Los Angeles. While Hood-Schifino is only 20 years old, he has played a fair amount of highly competitive basketball that will be valuable to teach his campers.

Dane Johnson named new head coach of G League affiliate South Bay Lakers

The Lakers’ G League affiliate South Bay Lakers have been in search of a new head coach due to the departure of Miles Simon, who was hired by the Phoenix Suns to join former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. That coach has been found with the organization announcing it has , who’s been with the organization for six seasons.

