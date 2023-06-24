Lakers News: Jamal Crawford Reveals It Took Kobe Bryant 7 Years To Acknowledge Him

Basically anyone who was in the NBA at the same time of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has some kind of great story or interaction with him. One player who faced off with Kobe plenty of times throughout the years is the greatest sixth man of all-time in Jamal Crawford.

Whether he was with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers or any other team he spent time on, Crawford crossed paths with Bryant a lot over the course of his career. But apparently, it took nearly an entire decade before Kobe even acknowledged he existed.

Crawford recently appeared on the “Run It Back” podcast with Michelle Beadle and revealed that it took seven years before the Lakers legend spoke to him, while also relaying the final time the two saw each other, via FanDuel TV:

.@JCrossover shares an awesome Kobe Bryant story 🙌 “I was literally 7 years in the league before he even acknowledged me on the court”#RunItBack with @ShamsCharania @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky pic.twitter.com/z5bfiOimIC — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 13, 2023

It does make a lot of sense that it would take an outstanding showing from Crawford to gain the respect of Kobe Bryant. Crawford was always such a dynamic scorer so him having a great night and forcing Kobe to switch on him is the best way to get the Lakers legend’s attention.

Their relationship continuing to grow after that and always remaining in contact is beautiful and just shows the love that Bryant had for the game. Crawford was a very good player, but never quite a superstar, but Kobe respected how good of a player he was, even acknowledging Crawford’s famed behind-the-back dribble during that final time they saw each other.

The void left by Bryant could can never be fulfilled, but he will never be forgotten because of the impact he had on so many people. That is why so many continue to share these stories because they are memories that will last forever.

Novak Djokovic cites Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” as motivating him to win French Open

Something else that Bryant will always be remembered for is that ‘Mamba Mentality,’ which many people in all walks of life have embraced to push themselves to greatness. That was the case with tennis star Novak Djokovic, who recently won the French Open, his 23rd major championship.

Following his victory, Djokovic was asked what his mindset was when he woke up and he immediately said the ‘Mamba Mentality.’ He would go on to say how much he believes in that idea of visualizing your future before it happens and that there are no limits to what one can accomplish. And now because of that he has more major championships than any male tennis player ever.

