Lakers News: Jamal Murray Likes Tweet On Joining Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of work to do this offseason if they hope to reclaim their championship throne following a first-round exit in the playoffs.

The Purple and Gold are expected to target a number of high-profile players such as DeMar DeRozan and Kemba Walker to help form a trio alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, it appears Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray has now managed to put his name in the mix.

Like any basketball fan, Murray enjoyed the display put on by the Phoenix Suns during their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Of course, it did not take long for social media to provide a certain push in the right direction.

Murray has now managed to start trade rumors after liking a response to his post suggesting a move to the Lakers, via ClutchPoints:

Jamal Murray just liked this tweet:

"soon you’ll embrace the moment when u join the lakers this summer" Lakers fans going to be dreaming well tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PClueVSgQZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2021

Murray signed a 5-year contract worth $158M with the Nuggets to keep him through the 2024-25 season. Perhaps there could be some uncertainty brewing in Denver following their sweep from the playoffs.

Murray was forced to watch from the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL leading up to the playoffs. Sustaining such a severe injury so late in the year is something that will likely continue to be monitored into next season.

There is no question that trading for Murray will still come with a heavy price tag if the Lakers were to consider making it come to fruition. Not only will they need to part ways with valuable assets, but it also remains to be seen if they can even shore up enough cap space to take on such a large contract.

Regardless, Murray has now managed to successfully spark rumors that a blockbuster deal may very well be in the works, whether it is with the Lakers or another potential contender.