Lakers News: Jamie Foxx Comes To LeBron James’ Defense

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been in the headlines this week, not only for his stellar play on the court, but also for some comments he made off it.

After the Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, James was asked about Anthony Edwards’ recent comments about not wanting to be the face of the NBA. LeBron had as blunt of a response as possible, wondering why anyone would want to be the face of the league right now with the NBA’s current media landscape.

James would later elaborate on those comments, discussing what is wrong with the current coverage of the league and what he would like to see done differently.

Naturally, James’ comments have led to some criticism from the biggest media heads like Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. With that, actor and musician Jamie Foxx came to LeBron’s defense with a social media comment, via Legion Hoops:

Jamie Foxx on LeBron James: “If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?” 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/pc23gKKmHS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2025

Foxx has a point that no matter what James does, there will always be some sort of criticism directed his way.

LeBron himself is well aware of that though and stated the point of his comments were not to take the target off his back, but more so to help pave the way for the next generation coming up right now. James has been scrutinized every step of the way since high school so it used to it by now, but he understands this type of media coverage is not healthy for the future of the league once his generation is gone.

LeBron James: Lakers hanging their hats on defense

As far as what he is doing on the court, LeBron James continues to be nothing short of amazing at age 40 and in his 22nd NBA season. He has the Lakers playing their best basketball of the season and after a recent win over the L.A. Clippers, he credited the work they are doing on the defensive end of the floor for that.

“That’s just us.” James said. “I mean, it is who we are at this point. We hang our hat on our defense because you can’t always understand or know what’s going to happen offensively as far as your shooting or whatever the case may be.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well tonight or as well as we would like to, but defensively is where we hang our hat. It’s going to give us a chance to win every night.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!