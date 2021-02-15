Lakers News: Jared Dudley Believes Clippers Have Renewed ‘Sense Of Focus’

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley became the subject of every basketball conversation due to comments about last season’s L.A. Clippers in his recently released Amazon book.

Dudley into detail over the issues that last year’s Lakers had with the Clippers, and why it felt like there was a rivalry brewing between the Staples Center co-tenants. Perhaps the biggest issue they had — and the one that garnered the most attention — was Paul George.

The Lakers did not like how much the Clippers were trash-talking, but Dudley said it was particularly frustrating when George would talk considering his reputation for crumbling in the postseason.

However, the Clippers look like a different and more cohesive team this season. This is what Dudley said when asked how the Lakers view them this season compared to last season. “I think you can tell they have a sense of focus, a sense of determination,” Dudley said.

“Paul George and Kawhi are playing at high, high levels. I just think they have a chance. Listen, if you had asked me who we’re going to play, I thought we were going to play the Clippers to go to the Finals.

“I expected them to be there. I expect them to be there this year. They have the talent, they have the All-Stars, they have great coaching and stuff like that. I think the league needs it. The league needs us to play the Clippers.”

As of now, the Clippers sit third in the Western Conference at 20-8, one game behind the Lakers. Leonard and George have been incredible, averaging 26.7 and 24.4 points per game respectively.

Perhaps this season will be the year fans get the highly anticipated Lakers-Clippers playoff matchup. As Dudley said, the league would undoubtedly benefit from this happening, even if it were to happen in the second round like it would if they finished at the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

Dudley was not concerned about setbacks in injury

While all of this controversy has been happening around Dudley, he had not even been available to the Lakers as he recovered from a calf injury. It was meant to be a minor injury that required missing little time, but has become a much more long-term issue. Dudley , however, was not concerned.

