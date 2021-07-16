Lakers News: Jared Dudley Believes NBA Should Adopt FIBA Rules

The NBA has done a solid job in recent years of tweaking its rules and ensuring the game of basketball is being played in its purest form, though there have been some recent developments that are forcing the league’s hand.

Fans and media alike have grown tired of certain players bending the rules and forcing officials into tough calls that benefit them. One major point of frustration has been shooters initiating non-basketball movement in order to draw shooting fouls. Players like Trae Young are guilty of doing this on a nightly basis and the NBA is reportedly looking into rules to penalize these types of plays.

Although this is a good start, the league could look into other issues such as intentional fouling and instant replay. With Team USA currently playing in exhibition games, fans have gotten a look at international rules and Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley admitted he would like the NBA to take a page out of their book, via his Twitter account:

Couldn’t agree more! NBA should adopt SOME of these rules… Players are manipulating these rules WAY to much! https://t.co/8Yv3EULzQO — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 13, 2021

Dudley also revealed that he has told officials to refrain from making calls and that officiating needs to be fixed from the league office itself:

I tell Refs this all the time.. Dont call it even if it is officially a foul.. Players will get mad then adjust! Refs listen to the league, has to start from the Top https://t.co/RRlzKnE3I8 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 13, 2021

As far as rules go, FIBA quarters last only 10 minutes and head coaches are only given five timeouts. Players are allowed to knock the basketball off the rim but are only given five personal fouls to play with.

Although these would be some solid options for the NBA to consider using, the major difference between the two entities is instant replay as NBA games have grown exponentially longer because of replay used throughout the game. FIBA also allows defenders to use more physicality when guarding opposing players, while the NBA has made it a point of emphasis to grant the offensive player more leeway.

Any sort of changes do not appear in the pipeline, but Dudley has a point that the NBA could benefit from some of the rules currently used in FIBA.

Dudley wants to return to Lakers

Even though he is a free agent, Dudley is a leader and key piece for the Lakers. His veteran presence and leadership off the court have earned him the respect of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster and his words carry real weight. Even though he may no longer have much on-court utility, Dudley and the Lakers understand they need each other.

