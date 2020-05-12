Lakers News: Jared Dudley Disagrees With Cancelling 2019-20 NBA Season

There continues to be a ton of discussion on the possibility of finishing out the 2019-20 NBA season. Of course, there is a lot that would need to be done in order to accomplish that goal, but the league and players are discussing every possibility.

With the Los Angeles Lakers among the championship favorites, every player from LeBron James to Jared Dudley would surely love to finish out this season and hopefully bring home a 17th NBA title to the franchise.

But not everyone sees things that way as some wonder whether or not it is best for the NBA to come back right now. Chief among them is Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, who recently came out saying that the NBA should cancel the rest of the season, but Dudley disagrees.

In response to O’Neal’s remarks, Dudley explained why he believes the league should finish out the season as long as they can do so safely:

Players don’t understand the ramifications if we don’t play this year.. It effects next season as well. No games, no tv money , billions lost in revenue.. There will be no vaccine coming next year also so IF we can be Safe which I have faith in the NBA we can l, we should play. https://t.co/TUec32UfEj — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 10, 2020

The most important thing in any possible return is the safety of the players and staff. There has been some concern brought up about some of the older coaches in the league and whether they could be in more danger by taking part in this.

The league will also need to figure out how they would limit contact with those outside the NBA circle, as many players likely won’t want to be isolated from their family for that extended of a period.

Dudley also brings up a very good point about the amount of money lost and how that affects the following season. The NBA’s salary cap is based on the amount of revenue and profit brought in the prior year.

These are obviously extenuating circumstances, but the league will likely have to make changes, but have recently extended the deadline to void the CBA because of this pandemic which does leave the option open of resuming and finishing the season.

Dudley is bringing to light a point that hasn’t been discussed nearly enough if the season is cancelled, but it is something that is on the mind of the league itself and owners as commissioner Adam Silver just discussed.

For the sake of the Lakers and a possible championship they would love the season to finish, but for the sake of the league itself it may be a necessity as well.