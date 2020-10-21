Lakers News: Jared Dudley Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Criticism Of Danny Green

Fresh off his first NBA championship ring, Jared Dudley has been happy to let the world know about his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers and has provided some key inside looks for fans.

For instance, he revealed the Lakers were laughing after the L.A. Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets because it was widely expected the two teams would be facing off in the Western Conference Finals.

The Battle of L.A. never materialized, but Dudley was confident the Lakers would have come out on top. Dudley has a reputation for being an outspoken player and has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic.

So it was not a surprise he sounded off during an appearance on “Load Management” about Snoop Dogg’s comments about Danny Green after Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals:

“My only problem with it was you can’t call no man a [expletive]. My whole thing is when you come to that, now we’re getting on something personal. And you know when you grow up, I don’t care what age you are, you hear that word, you’re automatically thinking fighting. We’re not fighting Snoop Dogg. He’s a fan. My whole thing was that he wanted to win so bad, (he) got out of character. We all get out of character. I do that with my kids when I get mad at them when they slip up and I say something or do something I regret. “I get it, but it’s like listen, you don’t think this man wants to hit a shot? This man shoots hundreds of shots every day. You don’t know what he’s going through in his personal life. And you know what, no fan wants to hear all that. I agree. You don’t have to hear about it, just let the man work his way up. Look at it, next game, we win, he hits two threes, and now all is forgotten.”

Snoop Dogg’s harsh comments were aligned with how many fans felt after Green’s missed three but were amplified given his massive social following. The rapper’s language also exceeded frustration and as Dudley noted, crossed a line.

Despite the online turmoil thrown in Green’s direction, the veteran bounced back in Game 6 and would win his third ring and repeat as a champion.

Green’s future with the Lakers

While Green’s veteran savvy and championship experience helped the Lakers capture their 17th NBA title, his future with the team could be cut short.

Green is under contract for one more year at $15 million, making him a trade asset if the front office is able to find a talent upgrade. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso handled themselves well in the postseason, making a potential deal including Green easier to swallow.

However, this is purely speculation and the team should still be happy if Green is on the roster next season.

