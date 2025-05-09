Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt ‘Excited’ For First Healthy Offseason In Years

Jarred Vanderbilt has had an injury-plagued career in the NBA and started the 2024-25 season on the shelf as he recovered from offseason foot surgery.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Vanderbilt in the blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade a couple of years ago and has established himself as a key cog off the bench. While Vanderbilt struggles offensively, he is a menace defensively and often the player that brings the energy and intensity levels up for the Lakers.

Head coach JJ Redick had high praise for Vanderbilt this past season, calling him a banshee that does everything for the team. His all-out effort on both ends of the floor is admirable and figures to play a huge role during the 2025-26 season.

This summer represents the first healthy offseason Vanderbilt’s had in years and he acknowledged he’s excited for it.

“For myself personally, I’m excited. I haven’t had a healthy offseason in like two years,” Vanderbilt said. “This last summer, coming off multiple surgeries and not being able to workout all summer, I’m just excited to be able to have a healthy summer, man, so I can really put the time in and be able to work on my game and, also, have a healthy summer.”

Los Angeles missed Vanderbilt’s presence on the floor to begin the regular season and it wasn’t a surprise to see their defensive numbers pick up once he returned to the lineup. Vanderbilt’s the Lakers’ best perimeter defender as he can keep up with speedier guards and smaller wings, but he’s also a tenacious rebounder that can buy the team extra possessions.

Offensively, Vanderbilt’s limited to dump offs and offensive putbacks but if he ever becomes a semi-reliable 3-point shooter he could raise the team’s ceiling. Redick mentioned having an offseason program for each player to follow this summer and shooting should definitely be on Vanderbilt’s.

Overall, Vanderbilt having a full offseason to work on his game only benefits the Lakers who’ll need to get more out of its role players if they hope to win a title next year.

Jarred Vanderbilt loves having other ‘dawgs’ on the Lakers with him

Jarred Vanderbilt is one of those players fans love to cheer for if he’s playing for their team and one fans hate if he’s playing against them. Vanderbilt’s got a tough and physical mindset when he’s on the floor and he admitted he likes having other ‘dawgs’ with him on the Lakers’ roster.

