Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Discusses Impact On Offensive Glass

Something that has gone under the radar for the Los Angeles Lakers recently has been the improved play of forward Jarred Vanderbilt. After missing the beginning of the season, Vanderbilt didn’t look quite the same when he returned and wasn’t making much of an impact.

But recently, Vanderbilt has resembled the player the Lakers expected coming into the season and he was excellent against the Los Angeles Clippers, contributing 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Six of those rebounds came on the offensive end and Vanderbilt revealed that he tries to crash the offensive glass as much as he can.

“I try to go as much as possible,” the Lakers forward said after the 11-point loss to the Clippers. “Sometimes if the numbers are down, I’ll try to get back. But it’s just putting that pressure on the offensive glass to try to create and advantage and get extra possessions for the team.”

Those extra possessions are crucial for the Lakers, especially when the team is struggling offensively. The Lakers aren’t the best perimeter shooting team so getting more opportunities is the perfect way to make up for it.

And with the size the Lakers have across the board, Vanderbilt feels it is something they should excel at, while still being able to get back defensively.

“I think for us in general, we have a lot of size on our team,” Vanderbilt noted. “So just continue to get a lot of guys inside and take advantage of it. Not just for me, but other guys as well. Just continue to pound the glass and use our size and athleticism to crash. I think we’re talented enough to do both, to be able to crash and get back. So I think that’s our next step.”

Vanderbilt could be the one leading the charge on that front as he is the player on the Lakers who thrives most doing the dirty work. And even though he is getting better, he still feels he isn’t quite back to 100 percent yet.

“I’m still working my way back,” Vanderbilt added. “I still feel like I’m getting my legs under me, but each and every game, I feel like I’m getting better. Just trying to get my feel back and my rhythm back and just kind of slow down a little bit. My feet are kind of moving faster than I would like right now.”

Health has been an issue for the Lakers, and Vanderbilt has been one of the main players struggling to get right. But his return to form is a massive boost for the Lakers and it looks as if he is nearly there.

Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt feeling more comfortable with each game

Jarred Vanderbilt has maintained that mindset of just improving with each game he plays and the Lakers forward has previously spoken about he is getting more comfortable.

“I’m feeling better,” Vanderbilt said recently. “Like I said, each and every game, I feel like I’m progressing, getting more comfortable, getting more in shape, more in rhythm. The more I play, the more I feel comfortable out there.”

