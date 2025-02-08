Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Getting Closer To Form With Each Game Played

With the return of Jarred Vanderbilt and the acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith, the Los Angeles Lakers’ wing depth took an impressive leap. Particularly with Vanderbilt, L.A. greatly missed his energy and defensive activity.

The former Kentucky Wildcat took about a month to return to his normal self compared to last season. However, Vanderbilt is making the most of his minutes despite being on a minutes restriction since returning.

Thursday was a prime example of that, as Vanderbilt secured a much-needed 14 rebounds and five points in the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors. After that performance, Vanderbilt shared that he is feeling better with each game he plays.

“I feel like each game I’ve been getting better,” he said after the 120-112 win. I know it’s a process, it’s gonna take a while. Shit, I missed a whole year of basketball. So just trying not to put too much pressure on myself and each game just trying to take it day by day and keep improving.”

To miss a near calendar year of playing basketball must have been an extremely challenging road to recovery. But, L.A.’s medical staff was patient and it paid off by the way Vanderbilt is playing.

“They helped a lot. For one, just being patient with the whole process,” Vanderbilt said. “I know it wasn’t easy for my team, for the staff, for everybody. It was a long process but we put together and great plan and we stuck to the plan. It’s paying off now, so shoutout to those guys.”

Despite showing progress, the 25-year-old forward admitted that getting back into game shape is still a work in progress.

“Yeah. Obviously I feel like this was the most minutes I’ve played,” the Lakers forward said. “The main part is just trying to get back in shape as well. I feel like my last stretch could’ve been a little better, gave up a couple back cuts, face cuts and stuff like that. I feel like that was kind of just due to conditioning wise. But yeah, I feel like I’m still knocking the rest off a little bit and trying to get my feet under me and get back in rhythm. Just trying to catch the flow of the game.”

A lot has changed for Vanderbilt over the year with a new coaching staff and now Luka Doncic shockingly joining, he shared that L.A.’s role players need to embrace the little things with a new star entering the fold.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s our job,” Vanderbilt added. “To be the glue guys, to be the dogs, to be enforcers, whatever it takes. Obviously we got two great stars, they kind of lead the pack for us. So everybody else has got to fill in and do the dirty work and fill in the holes. That’s our job.”

All in all, the 6’8″ forward went through a lot to get back onto the court and it is not easy coming off double foot surgery. Then encountering knee swelling, Vanderbilt shared that the road to recovery was a difficult one.

“It’s a lot. It’s difficult, mentally and physically, to continue being positive and progressing in the right direction,” he said. “Obviously had a few setbacks in between, but that’s part of going through the whole process and trusting the process. But yeah, I learned a lot during my time down. Just trying to stay locked in mentally and obviously my people around me, my team, the team here and the staff, I had a great support system around me to help me get through it. I’m just glad to be on the other side now.”

Thankfully, Vanderbilt is back and healthy because his skillset completely changed L.A.’s trajectory. The purple and gold are yet to lose with him in the lineup and hopefully, his positive impact carries over as the team prepares to solidify their playoff seeding.

