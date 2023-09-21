Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Models His Game After Lamar Odom

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has quickly become one of the better defenders in today’s game, having the length and agility to match up with guards and forwards.

Vanderbilt, of course, was involved in the three-team trade at the deadline last year that completely changed L.A.’s season. For Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to move off Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected first-round pick for Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell was viewed as a huge success and what happened on the court after proved that.

Now, the Lakers will look to build off that success and Vanderbilt is expected to be a big part of that, similar to some notable Lakers role players in the past. In fact, Vanderbilt even named Lamar Odom, as well as Penny Hardaway, as players he models his game after, via ‘Run Your Race’ Podcast:

“Nah for me, it was Penny, I grew up watching a lot of Penny and really like Lamar Odom. Those are the two guys that I was kind of modeling my game after, at that time. Big guards that can pretty much do anything with the rock, dribble, pass, shoot, like whatever. So, those were the two guys I was modeling my game after at that time.”

Odom spent seven seasons in Los Angeles and was a key piece as a sixth man for those two championship seasons in 2009 and 2010. He would provide whatever the game needed, whether that be scoring, rebounding, defense, or orchestrating offense as a point forward.

The former Laker showed some appreciation towards Vanderbilt after hearing his quote:

Game recognize game🤝🏾, always appreciate it when the youngbulls show love for the work I put in. Especially coming from a laker that’s a lefty 🏀@vando @TidalLeague https://t.co/IUTDawBRFk — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) September 19, 2023

While Vanderbilt may not be much of a vocal point in the Lakers offense, he has showcased some crafty finishing around the rim and seems to be working on his 3-point shooting. The two forwards do share the same role in being energy guys and being able to contribute in different ways.

Vanderbilt recently inked an extension with L.A. so the forward will be staying with the team for four more seasons with the hope of being a part of bringing the Lakers their 18th championship.

Vanderbilt contract extension details

WithVanderbilt coming to terms on an extension, the exact numbers of the contract have yet to be released. However, it seems that the details of Vanderbilt’s contract have been reported and there is an 8% increase in salary each year with a player option in the final season.

