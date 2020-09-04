Lakers News: Jason Kidd Congratulates Steve Nash On Being Hired By Nets

The Brooklyn Nets made headlines with their decision to make Hall of Famer Steve Nash their next head coach. While Los Angeles Lakers lead assistant Jason Kidd is in the midst of a playoff run in the bubble at Walt Disney World, it leaves continued speculation regarding his future.

Kidd was initially rumored to be one of the top coaching candidates to fill the void left by Kenny Atkinson in the days leading up to the season shutdown back in March due the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have since been reports regarding his interest in coaching vacancies with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Although Nash may have beaten Kidd out for one of the most sought-after coaching jobs in the NBA, it appears there is no hard feelings between these fellow members of 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Congratulations to my friend @SteveNash on becoming the new head coach of the @BrooklynNets. Wishing you and the Nets franchise all the best! https://t.co/WBOYIHvhwl — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) September 3, 2020

Kidd is all too familiar with the pressure of taking over a star-studded team with high expectations in Brooklyn. This was certainly the case back in the 2013-14 season when he coached a roster led by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Joe Johnson. The group fell vastly short, leading to Kidd’s unceremonious departure.

Despite Kidd’s brief tenure with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, rumors started to swirl about his status as a contingency plan for head coach Frank Vogel after he was added to the staff. The Lakers’ success may have quelled this notion, however, it has also paid huge dividends for his resume moving forward.

Nash now finds himself in an eerily similar situation, being tasked with leading the tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in his first stint as a head coach.

Time with Lakers helped improve Kidd’s image

Although Kidd may have been tied to several head coaching vacancies prior to the 2019-20 season, the reports never gained much steam as he ultimately opted to join Vogel’s staff in Los Angeles. Fortunately, the move seems to have worked out for him so far given the integral role he played in helping the Lakers secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

A recent report indicated owners and executives have been impressed with the supportive approach he has taken behind Vogel, and that could bode well for Kidd’s future.

