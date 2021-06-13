Lakers News: Jason Kidd Details Lessons Learned From Frank Vogel

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has a reputation around the league as one of the best communicators and relationship builders and that has shown in how he has managed the team during his tenure.

Vogel has drawn praise from his roster for his ability to get his point across but also values the input of his staff. The Lakers head coach does not have any prior NBA playing experience, so his partnership with lead assistant Jason Kidd makes for a great match.

Kidd himself is well-renowned for his playing days but did not do as well as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. However, Kidd opened up about what he has learned after serving under Vogel for two seasons, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Learn from your mistakes. Nobody is perfect. Surround yourself with smarter people. Another thing I learned is to be able to be a good listener and filter the information that is given to you. Be able to use it or table it without saying, ‘No,’ or coming off defensive. You can give me a great idea and I can say, ‘I’m not ready to use that.’ It might come off to an assistant coach like, ‘Dang, he never takes any of my opinions.’ Now I would say, ‘I hear what you’re saying. I might want to do it, but just not right now.’ To you that goes, ‘He heard me, we are not going to use it right now but we will at some point.’ One of the biggest things I’ve learned from Frank is he is a great listener and a great communicator. He hears you. He will let you know, ‘Hey, not right now. I’m not comfortable doing that.’ And that goes a long way instead of saying no or that’s crazy.

Kidd has rehabbed his image as a coach and has been linked to several opportunities since joining the Los Angeles sideline. He admitted he wants another shot at leading a team:

I hope I’m close. I would love to have another opportunity at it. Being here with Frank, understanding his strengths and watching him and how he handles different situations, is a big key that I’ve learned. Patience, communication is really key to understanding where everybody stands. Not just your top players, but the end of the bench.

There are already rumors that Kidd could be a candidate if a head coaching spot opens up, with the most recent gossip surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers opening after they let go of Terry Stotts. Despite Damian Lillard giving Kidd his endorsement, Kidd took himself out of the race in hopes of landing one of the other available jobs.

Kidd has done well in playing a role with the Lakers and it seems he may get his next shot at a head coaching gig sooner rather than later.

Vogel complimentary of Kidd

While Kidd discussed what he learned from Vogel, the same can be said for the opposite. Vogel recently had high praise for Kidd, believing he is worthy of being a head coach again.

It’s been wonderful. Jason has become one of my closest friends. Really a trusted advisor on my coaching staff and someone that has been integral to our success in the last two years. He should be at the top of everybody’s list that has an opening in the NBA. Jason Kidd should be at the top of their list.

“I think him taking the route of wanting to learn the steps of an assistant coaching role after going right from his playing career to head coaching career and really just rolling his sleeves up and focusing on the work the last two years has been great for his career. He’s carried himself with a great deal of humility over the last two years and I really think he’s going to be in a different position of strength with the next opportunity he gets.”

