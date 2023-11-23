Lakers News: Jason Kidd ‘Jealous’ Of What LeBron James Is Doing In Year 21

The Los Angeles Lakers are spoiled to be getting another fantastic season out of superstar LeBron James, who is on the verge of turning 39.

James struggled to close the 2022-23 season as he dealt with a foot injury, but this season he looks as healthy as ever. James has his normal explosiveness and burst and it’s shown as he’s had a great season scoring the basketball.

The 21-year veteran continues to hit major milestones in his career. For example, he became the first player in NBA history to score career 39,000 points, a massive accomplishment for someone who considers themselves more of a playmaker than a scorer.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd got an up-close look at James when he was an assistant coach for the Lakers and he marveled at what he has been able to do this late in his career.

“Yeah, I’m jealous,” Kidd said before Wednesday’s game between the Mavericks and Lakers. “I’m for sure jealous for what he’s able to do at this point of his career. He looks like he’s 25 or 27, somewhere in between there.

“Listen, he looks great. But I think with the understanding of being around LeBron, he takes care of his body. Everybody talks about his body, but I think it’s more his mind. Just being young, he doesn’t feel old. He has a lot of energy, he loves the game of basketball and he’s always out to prove that he can play at a high level or prove someone wrong. And he’s doing that right now… He might play to 50 if he wants. But it’s just amazing his spirit, his energy that he comes to work every day understanding that he was never under the radar, he always had millions of people watching him just wanting him to fail or not do well. He’s always gone out there to not just prove those people wrong, but to play the game the right way. He’s a champion. His IQ is off the charts, he knows what people are doing before they do it. But I just think every summer he’s always trying to add something to his game and he’s played for 50 years now. It’s just amazing that he could do 50 different things each summer.”

Kidd and James have a close relationship dating back to their time on Team USA together and the former understands what it takes to be great at the NBA level. However, what James is doing is unprecedented and shouldn’t be taken for granted by anyone who loves basketball.

LeBron James reacts to being first player to reach 39,000 points

James may not think he is a scorer at heart, but his game says otherwise given how consistent he has been throughout the years. When asked what it felt like to be the first person to hit the 39,000-point threshold, James said he couldn’t process it.

