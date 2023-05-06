Lakers News: JaVale McGee Calls Out ESPN’s Jay Williams For Using His Name To Criticize Anthony Davis
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This postseason has been filled with ups and downs for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis as at times he has looked like the best player in the world while others he has been non-existent.

The first two games of the Lakers’ second-round series against the Golden State Warriors are a perfect example of that. In Game 1, Davis dominated to the tune of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead L.A. to a big road victory. But then in Game 2, Davis had just 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks with the Lakers getting blown out by the Warriors.

Davis’ inconsistency can be frustrating at times, and that was what ESPN analyst Jay Williams was trying to express after Game 2 when he compared him to former Lakers center JaVale McGee in the bad games, via Get Up:

Understandably though, McGee took exception with Williams using his name as a way to criticize Davis:

McGee has been used as a punching bag in the media for over a decade now despite all he has done on and off the floor to prove that he is a quality player and person.

As McGee alluded to, he has won three NBA Championships, including one with the Lakers starting alongside Davis at center. So even if Williams didn’t mean any harm by bringing McGee’s name up, he definitely should be more careful when choosing his words on these ESPN debate shows.

Davis believes he got same shots in Game 2 but just didn’t make them

As far as what Davis himself had to say about his Game 2 performance, he didn’t sound too worried as he concluded that he got the same shots as he did in Game 1 and just didn’t make them.

