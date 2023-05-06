Lakers News: JaVale McGee Calls Out ESPN’s Jay Williams For Using His Name To Criticize Anthony Davis

This postseason has been filled with ups and downs for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis as at times he has looked like the best player in the world while others he has been non-existent.

The first two games of the Lakers’ second-round series against the Golden State Warriors are a perfect example of that. In Game 1, Davis dominated to the tune of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead L.A. to a big road victory. But then in Game 2, Davis had just 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks with the Lakers getting blown out by the Warriors.

Davis’ inconsistency can be frustrating at times, and that was what ESPN analyst Jay Williams was trying to express after Game 2 when he compared him to former Lakers center JaVale McGee in the bad games, via Get Up:

"It's hard for me to recall a superstar in this game that has such extremes. There are times when I watch AD, I'm like, your ceiling is on the level of Jokić or Embiid, maybe better. But your floor is JaVale McGee." —@RealJayWilliams on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/yyLhUxrcIC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2023

Understandably though, McGee took exception with Williams using his name as a way to criticize Davis:

@RealJayWilliams I know its a slow day in media… but put some respect on my name or don’t say the shit at all…the comparable of a Super Star to JaVale McGee( 3 time nba champion and gold medalist) makes no sense. I thought you were a scholar, a smart dude…cont… — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 5, 2023

KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY WHEN YOU SEE ME. pic.twitter.com/wHL3jFgnCS — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 5, 2023

McGee has been used as a punching bag in the media for over a decade now despite all he has done on and off the floor to prove that he is a quality player and person.

As McGee alluded to, he has won three NBA Championships, including one with the Lakers starting alongside Davis at center. So even if Williams didn’t mean any harm by bringing McGee’s name up, he definitely should be more careful when choosing his words on these ESPN debate shows.

Davis believes he got same shots in Game 2 but just didn’t make them

As far as what Davis himself had to say about his Game 2 performance, he didn’t sound too worried as he concluded that he got the same shots as he did in Game 1 and just didn’t make them.

