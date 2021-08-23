Lakers News: JaVale McGee Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James More Than Stephen Curry

During his 19-year NBA career, LeBron James has been able to play alongside numerous stars and role players alike and has built a reputation as a good teammate and leader.

Although James is also criticized for his rumored shadow general managing, by all accounts, that has not affected his standing in the locker room as he is often adored and loved by his teammates. During the 2018-19 season, JaVale McGee got the chance to play with James after he agreed to come to the Los Angeles Lakers. James came to the Lakers in free agency after his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so McGee knew that an opportunity to start next to the future Hall-of-Famer was too good to pass up.

At the time, McGee had it good as he had won back-to-back NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors, who were loaded with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Despite winning his titles with the Warriors and Curry, McGee admitted he enjoyed playing with James more than Curry via David Akerman of Lakers Daily:

“I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers,” McGee admitted to a fan who asked about which superstar he enjoyed teaming up with more.

McGee’s revelation will surely raise eyebrows as Curry is often lauded as a fun teammate to have and someone players respect, and this adds more fuel to the James-Curry rivalry. It is also interesting that the 2018-19 squad failed to make the playoffs after James suffered a groin injury that derailed the team’s chances of making any noise.

However, each player is entitled to their opinion, and for McGee, it seems as though the four-time MVP was more enjoyable to suit up next to. Perhaps it is the difference in play styles between James and Curry as the former is well-regarded as one of the best passers of all-time and often found McGee streaking the floor for dunks or finding him for lobs.

Curry, of course, can execute these plays but there is no denying James does that better than almost anyone else. In addition, the off-court chemistry that likely existed between James and McGee may have influenced the center’s choice.

LeBron James believes Stephen Curry should have 99 NBA 2K Rating

Although James and Curry are considered rivals, the Lakers star has supported Curry on several occasions. With NBA 2K ratings recently being released, James went to bat for Curry and said the all-world shooter should have a 99 rating.