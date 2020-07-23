Lakers News: JaVale McGee Lists 10 Essential Items With GQ Sports

Since the 2019-20 NBA season was put on indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, players and team personnel spent multiple months sheltering at home in order to limit the chance of exposure and prevent further positive cases.

The Los Angeles Lakers were a team that was unfortunately affected by the virus as two players tested positive for coronavirus but eventually were cleared of all symptoms. While it is good they were able to get over the ailment, it served as a reminder there needs to be strict guidelines and protocols put in place to protect those involved on game day.

As the NBA mulled its options before deciding on a restart with a campus-like environment at Walt Disney World, the Lakers did their best to keep up with workouts and keep ready to resume the season.

Even as the team was surely keeping busy, staying at home did leave them with much more free time than they normally have during the year, which led to more opportunities to talk about things other than basketball. For instance, JaVale McGee recently sat down with GQ and listed his essential items:

Professional basketball players are often depicted as people who eat, sleep, and live the sports but McGee is a good example that they also have several outside interests as well. When going through his things, McGee named his keyboard and camera as things he could not live without and explained how he loves to produce music and content in his spare time.

However, he also identified things like a vegan burger, workout ball, and a water jug that show how seriously he takes his health and activeness. For professional athletes, their bodies are their livelihood so properly taking care of it and maintaining it are crucial for their success and the big man is clearly doing his best to stay in shape.

McGee following passion in Orlando

McGee listing a camera among his essential items makes all the more sense now that the Lakers in the bubble. McGee has documented the experience thus far and uploaded episodes of a vlog series to his YouTube channel.

McGee recently explained he wanted to be a film major in college and saw a perfect opportunity in Orlando to revisit his other passion.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!