Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Discusses Emotions Ahead Of Return To New Orleans

One of the fliers that the Los Angeles Lakers took in free agency was on big man Jaxson Hayes, a 23-year-old who was the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is still unproven after leaving the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since signing with the Lakers, Hayes has struggled to find consistent minutes in the rotation, whether it be receiving limited spot time or not playing at all. But, this is an opportunity for Hayes to see what it takes to be on a team contending for a championship.

Hayes left the Pelicans to get a new opportunity with the Lakers and now makes his first return to New Orleans.

“It definitely will a little bit,” Hayes said when asked it he expects his return to get emotional. “That’s my first time going back there since I left so I’m just excited to get back there and hopefully go get this dub.

“We played them in the In-Season Tournament so just want to get the sweep on them for the year, I think we play them three times in the regular season. So go out there and get the dub, go see a bunch of my old people from out there, get some nice dinner, good food. But yeah, it’s definitely gonna be a little weird pulling up to that arena for the first time being my first time back there.”

The Lakers met the Pelicans in Las Vegas for the In-Season Tournament semifinals, where they dominated in a 133-89 win. Hayes seems ready for his official return to New Orleans and there’s reason to expect a more competitive game the second time around.

Fellow teammate Anthony Davis has been in the same boat as Hayes and received plenty of boos from Pelicans fans when he returned after being traded to the Lakers. While it won’t be that hostile of an environment for Hayes, the 23-year-old can pick Davis’ brain on how to approach a game against your former team.

However, Hayes is averaging a career-low 10.6 minutes a contest, so it remains to be seen if he will see the floor against the Pelicans. But he will certainly be motivated to show them what they missed out on by letting him walk in free agency.

Jaxson Hayes embracing role despite stats

Despite barely seeing the floor or not playing at all, Hayes still understands what he was brought to L.A. to do. Instead of being frustrated, he is embracing his role on the Lakers and not focusing on the numbers he puts up.

