Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Says It Was ‘Extremely Fun’ Playing With Luka Doncic & LeBron James

Much has been said about the combination of Luka Doncic and LeBron James together on the Los Angeles Lakers and how two players with their level of IQ and passing ability will work on the court. In their first game together, arguably the biggest beneficiary was center Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes converted all six of his of his field goals with five of them coming off assists from LeBron or Doncic to finish with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in the Lakers’ blowout win over the Utah Jazz.

Afterwards, Hayes had a simple description of how it felt to play with Doncic and James for the first time in purple and gold.

“It was extremely fun tonight,” Hayes said after the victory. “Shoot, Bron had a few lobs. Luka had a few lobs. … I mean, it’s just fun. Like, I feel like the way we’ve been playing, or the whole team’s been playing, that either ball just been moving, and I feel like that’s just joyful basketball. Everyone’s getting to touch, everyone’s getting shots.”

Playing with playmakers the caliber of Doncic and LeBron, not to mention Austin Reaves as well, makes Hayes’ job on offense very simple. Hayes is an athletic rim-runner and Doncic will find him as he did multiple times in his debut.

The addition of Doncic to this Lakers team allows for even more space for Hayes to attack the rim after setting screens and the big man already recognizes the difference any time the Lakers star has the ball.

“Sure. I mean, at least on his drives,” Hayes added. “If he keeps the guard on his back every time, so it’s like the big has to decide whether to step up and take him or stay with me. So, I mean, you can feel it like, feel it every time he drives the ball.”

Hayes always brings a ton of energy any time he is on the court. He understands his role and always plays within himself which is all anyone can ask. Now with Doncic on the Lakers in addition to LeBron, Hayes’ job is that much easier and he already sees how he can thrive within this Lakers offense.

Luka Doncic calls reception he received from Lakers fans ‘special’

The atmosphere inside the Crypto.com Arena for Luka Doncic’s debut with the Lakers was far beyond that of a normal regular season game. The fan base was extremely excited to see Doncic in purple and gold and the Lakers new star admitted the response he received helped him get over some pregame nerves.

“Special. The way they received me, everybody, it was amazing to see,” Doncic said after the game. “I was a little nervous before. I mean, I don’t know the last time I was nervous before a game,” Doncic said. “But once I stepped on the court, it was fun. Just being out there again felt amazing.”

