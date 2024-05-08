Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Unsure If He Will Exercise Player Option For Next Season

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers took a flyer on then free agent center Jaxson Hayes, who had something to prove as a former lottery pick. Hayes was an athletic big man who could move well laterally but did not possess enough strength to handle physical centers.

Regardless, Hayes created some highlight-worthy dunks this season, becoming a reliable lob threat for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James. But when it came to playoff time, he did not see the court much due to Nikola Jokic being on the floor for most of the game.

Now eliminated from the postseason, Hayes has a player option for the 2024-25 season and does not have to make an official decision till June 29. When asked about his thoughts on the option he has, he admitted that he is unsure about his decision.

“I have no idea,” Hayes said. “I have to talk with my camp and everybody and talk with Rob [Pelinka] and we’ll see where we got next summer.”

Still only 23-years-old, the Ohio native got an opportunity to play in an intense environment, adding some necessary experience to his young career. When reflecting on the year, Hayes shared that the Lakers helped him a lot when it came to his development.

“They definitely helped me grow a ton this past year,” he said. “Helped me get a lot of exposure that I know I wasn’t getting before. Helped me try to figure out more of who I am as a player even though this year I was in more of a backup role player, which I know that’s not my ceiling. It was a good year just to be able to play with some good players and just get to learn from greatness this year. So the Lakers helped me a lot with that this year.”

The center position was lacking as L.A. missed Christian Wood in the latter stages of the regular season and playoffs, in addition to Hayes not necessarily being a physical backup behind Anthony Davis. This is something that general manager Rob Pelinka has to address this summer, which could affect the future of Hayes wearing the purple and gold next season.

Last summer was the first time Jaxson Hayes hit free agency and leaped at the idea signing with the Lakers. Hayes admitted that he came to L.A. to play with stars and when reflecting on his choice, he does not regret it.

