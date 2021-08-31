Lakers News: Jayson Tatum Unveils New No. 24 Kobe Bryant Tattoo

Even though Kobe Bryant has been gone, his mentality and legacy live on especially in the NBA where numerous players have made sure to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend and icon.

Bryant was a one-of-a-kind player who spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and Governor Jeanie Buss believes that there will never be another player who matches the Black Mamba’s loyalty. In this day and age, it is rare for an athlete to commit their entire playing career to one franchise, so it makes Bryant even more of a special player and person.

Aside from his loyalty to the Purple and Gold, Bryant was known as a mentor and idol to basketball players all over the world and young stars like Jayson Tatum have openly talked about their love for Bryant. Tatum grew up a Lakers and Bryant fan and even molded his game after him, with the similarities showing up on the court every time the Boston Celtics forward plays.

In order to honor Bryant, Tatum was seen rocking a new No. 24 tattoo, via Bleacher Report:

Jayson Tatum has a new 24 tattoo to honor Kobe 🙌 Mamba mentality. (via @Samlimon_) pic.twitter.com/hMZ9KkhUXD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2021

Tatum’s “No. 24” tattoo is a clear nod to Bryant, who sported the number after making the switch from his original No. 8. While wearing No. 24, Bryant led the Lakers to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, with the latter title coming against the Celtics.

Bryant and Tatum formed a relationship when the two worked out together back in 2018, and they kept in contact with each other until Bryant’s tragic passing. Tatum is one of the few players today that truly resembles Bryant on the court and the new tattoo is a great way to pay homage to the player who inspired countless others.

Danny Green shows off tattoo commemorating 2020 NBA Championship

Aside from Tatum, former Lakers and current Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green showed off some new ink as well. Green got a tattoo that commemorated the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, with the artwork paying homage to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as Universal Studios and Nipsey Hussle.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!