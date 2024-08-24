Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Appreciates Bronny James’ Work Ethic

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most talked-about second round picks in NBA history when they selected Bronny James 55th overall earlier this offseason. Everyone in the organization, from governor Jeanie Buss to general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick, have endorsed the pick.

Buss and company were criticized for the selection, given that Bronny is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James and many fans felt as though the USC guard was not worthy of an NBA roster spot. However, Bronny proved he can handle himself on an NBA floor with some solid performances at Las Vegas Summer League, and everyone continues to rave about his mentality.

That’s one of the things Buss appreciates most about Bronny and why she felt comfortable giving him a chance to prove himself as a Laker, via Petros and Money on AM 570:

“Yeah, I mean, again, we have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform. And everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. And if we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”

Bronny is unlikely to be a contributing piece for the Lakers in Year 1. However, that is rarely ever asked of a second-round pick for any team under any circumstance. Bronny’s goal in his first season is to continue his development in Redick’s new system.

And from everything that has been said about him at all levels, James appears dedicated to putting in the required work to improve. And if he can, at any point, be a productive NBA player, that will be more than most 55th overall picks have ever accomplished.

Jeanie Buss considered LeBron James’ max a bargain

Jeanie Buss is doing her best to follow the legacy of her father, and that includes taking care of superstars and allowing them whatever flexibility they need. She did so by happily, allowing LeBron James to take part in the 2024 Olympics, and praised him for taking slightly below a max contract to help the team’s second apron situation.

She called James’ deal a bargain for the Lakers given all that he does for the team and for the sport around the world.

