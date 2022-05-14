Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Clarifies Linda Rambis’ Role Is Not In Basketball Operations Department

After yet another disappointing season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the pressure is on for the front office to make the right moves this offseason to bring the team back to contention. Owner Jeanie Buss has her people who she trusts to make those calls and offer advice and among those are Kurt and Linda Rambis.

Kurt Rambis, of course, was a role player for the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s, but has been a senior basketball advisor with the franchise since 2018. His wife Linda is Lakers Executive Director of Special Projects and is one of Jeanie Buss’ closest friends.

Both Kurt and Linda reportedly are involved in the Lakers’ coaching and roster decisions, which has concerned some who wonder why Linda would have any say in basketball operations. And it is this rumor that bothers Jeanie, who clarified that Linda Rambis’ role is not, and has never been, in the Lakers’ basketball department, in an interview with Bill Plaschke of the L.A. Times:

“In terms of Linda Rambis, she does not have a role in the basketball department; her role is, as it’s been for the last almost 40 years, is as my advisor,” Buss said. “She and I have worked together for years and years and years. Why that has become an issue for people, I don’t understand.”

Buss would continue on, saying that Linda only deals with players after they sign with the Lakers to help them get adjusted, and it’s something she has done for the team for a long time:

“Every team has somebody like that, in our case it’s Linda. … She’s done that for over 30 years with the Lakers,” Buss said. “Not like all of a sudden she’s become the assistant general manager, that’s not true.”

Jeanie coming to the defense of one of her close friends makes a lot of sense as Linda Rambis has come under what would have to be considered unfair scrutiny. As Buss noted, she has been working with Linda for years and that role has not changed even with Kurt coming on four years ago.

The Lakers have a huge offseason in front of them and Jeanie has her people that she trusts surrounding her. There are already plenty of people who she speaks to about basketball decisions so adding Linda to that mix simply wouldn’t make sense.

Buss still taking advice from Phil Jackson

It was recently revealed that one of the people who Jeanie Buss consults is former Lakers coach Phil Jackson. While Jackson does not have an official role with the team, Jeanie did confirm that she goes to him for advice.

Buss noted that Jackson is someone who understands the challenges the franchise is going through and wants to see the Lakers succeed more than anything.

