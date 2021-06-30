Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Congratulates Jason Kidd & Compliments Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban

Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and Governor Jeanie Buss became the latest to congratulate Jason Kidd on his new role as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. She did this through her official Twitter account where she brought up her appreciation of Kidd’s efforts in the Lakers’ memorable 2020 championship run.

Rather than not acknowledging Kidd or being salty over his departure, she instead acknowledged his efforts with the team over the last two seasons. Kidd was a heavily recruited head coaching candidate by multiple teams but ultimately the team he began his career with and became an NBA champion in 2011 with won the sweepstakes.

It’s no wonder Buss is pleased with Kidd’s tenure considering the glowing comments that Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel made about him at the conclusion of this past season.

The Lakers hiring of Kidd received a lot of criticism at the time as many believed there would be a power struggle with Vogel. That was far from the truth though as the Hall of Fame point guard did exactly what was asked of him and formed strong relationships with both the players and coaches in the organization.

Buss, who is close with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, also complimented him for hiring Kidd:

Jason – Congratulations on the @dallasmavs job. We all appreciated the work you did to help bring @Lakers #17!! We wish the best but will compete hard on the court. And to @mcuban – well done 👍 https://t.co/FT7AOyHfPr — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) June 28, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Kidd can succeed in Dallas as he has already had two failed head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

He recently spoke about what he learned from Vogel in his time with the Lakers though, so perhaps that will leave him more prepared this time around as he gets set to coach one of the bright young stars in the NBA in Luka Doncic.

Kidd may take Lakers assistants with him to Mavericks

Now that Kidd is officially the head coach of the Mavericks, his next order of business will be putting together his coaching staff. With Vogel’s future with the Lakers still uncertain with no contract extension being reached yet, it was recently reported that Kidd may look to bring some of L.A.’s assistants with him to Dallas.

So even though the Lakers have one assistant to replace in Kidd, there may be some more openings in the coming weeks depending on how things shake out.

