Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Defends Kurt Rambis, Admires His ‘Basketball Knowledge’

The Los Angeles Lakers, particularly their front office, have been painted as dysfunctional and they did not help themselves after the 2021-22 season they turned in.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss finally broke her silence and touched upon a few topics that raised the eyebrows of readers. Buss reiterated that she and the Buss family have no plans to sell the team, and also promised to do whatever it takes to get them back to contention.

She sounded just as frustrated as fans were after Los Angeles failed to make the postseason, which makes sense considering their high payroll and expectations. One person who has drawn criticism is senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis.

Rambis has been reported as key decision-maker in the organization, and with several questionable moves under their belts, it is only natural to think the former player is partly responsible. However, Buss came to Rambis’ defense and cited his extensive NBA experience as a reason why she is confident in him, via Bill Plaschke of L.A. Times:

“I know that there’s been some unfair criticism of Kurt Rambis,” she said. “I want to remind people, he’s been involved in the NBA for close to 40 years, that he has been a part of championship teams both as a player and assistant coach, he is someone I admire for his basketball knowledge.”

For all the success Rambis enjoyed as a member of the Showtime Lakers, that did not translate when he tried his hand as a head coach. With the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rambis managed to go a dismal 32-132 and was fired after two seasons. He did not fare any better as an interim head coach for the New York Knicks when he went 9-19, thus all but ruining any future opportunities as a coach.

At this point, Rambis seems like he is going nowhere unless something drastic happens over the course of the year. However, should the Lakers have another down year, Buss needs to look hard at who she is listening to and make the necessary changes.

Jeanie Buss expresses confidence in Rob Pelinka but warns she will make tough decisions if necessary

Another person who may not be on solid ground is vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. Pelinka assumed responsibility of the roster that was built in the previous offseason but now must find ways this summer to correct his mistakes.

Buss expressed her confidence that Pelinka can get the job done, but in the same breath said she would make hard decisions should they come up.

