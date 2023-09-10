Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Enjoying Season 2 Of HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

Although the 2023-24 season is still over a month away, fans have been able to get their fix of the popular HBO show about the ‘Showtime’ Los Angeles Lakers called ‘Winning Time.’

Season of 1 the show covered former governor Jerry Buss’ acquisition of the team and how he managed to spearhead a run at a championship in 1980. Season 2 picks up where the Season 1 finale left off and has been exploring the franchise’s mid-80’s run and their rivalry with the Boston Celtics.

So far, Season 2 is five episodes in and has covered a variety of topics including Magic Johnson’s growing discontent with Paul Westhead and eventually his then-record setting contract that caused some commotion in the locker room. The new season has been met with acclaim and praise and has done a solid job of portraying the events of the time.

In fact, Jeanie Buss recently came out and said in an interview that she is enjoying Season 2 and has been pleased with John C. Reily’s performance as her dad:

I’m enjoying this season of Winning Time on @HBO reliving the Lakers Showtime era. Lakers fans tell me what you think of the show so far. There are some discrepancies but John C. Riley has nailed Dr. Buss @StreamOnMax #WinningTime https://t.co/bm8eWW2ri6 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 8, 2023

The ‘Showtime’ Era of the 1980s is one the greatest periods in Lakers history and no one can blame Jeanie for enjoying this portion of the series. There has been criticism over how several characters have been portrayed on the show, though Riley has done an excellent job as Dr. Buss.

For new generations of Lakers fans, the program is also a great resource to learn about that period and how it helped shape the franchise into what it is today. With a few more episodes left in Season 2, it will be exciting to see the middle of that decade unfold and how Los Angeles deals with the upcoming obstacles.

Growing concerns there won’t be Season 3 of ‘Winning Time’

While Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Winning Time’ have been received positively by fans, the ongoing writer’s strike has put a dent in viewership. People have boycotted watching television shows in order to support the writers fighting for fair wages, affecting just about every network.

With the drop in viewership, there are growing concerns that there won’t be a Season 3 of ‘Winning Time.’ Season 3 would most likely cover the rest of the 1980s and perhaps conclude with the purple and gold winning back-to-back titles.

