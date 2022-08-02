Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Has Twitter Account Hacked After Post About Selling Playstation 5s

It’s been quite the offseason for Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. After an underwhelming 2021-22 season, Buss was at the forefront of scrutiny. With one championship and playoff appearance since Dr. Jerry Buss’ passing in 2013, fans have become as impatient as before.

There’s been no shortage of work for Jeanie this summer. She’s had to deal with the Russell Westbrook saga, hiring of a new head coach and constant defending of her leadership style. The owner even had a tweet focused on missing Kobe Bryant taken out of context, but at least that time, she had control of her Twitter.

Late Monday night, someone tweeted from Buss’ account about giving away Playstation 5s to fans through her DMs. The tweet said fans could buy the gaming console with the chance of attending a Lakers game and meeting players. Her DMs were open too, giving the impression that it was legitimate.

But, it seemed too good to be true and early Tuesday morning that was confirmed. Buss’ account had been hacked, as she delivered a message via the official Lakers Twitter:

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." – Jeanie Buss — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2022

Users have all the reason to be skeptical about buying PS5s on Twitter, let alone from someone like Jeanie Buss. But once screenshots of conversations came out it added to the already heightened skepticism.

There were photos of messages where users asked Buss about the console. Buss’ account would respond with a price tag before providing an email in the next message for users to send money to. The email had no mention of her name or the Lakers.

It was an elaborate scam that, hopefully, didn’t leave anyone actually falling for it. The focus now turns to Buss getting her account back, continuing a bizarre time for the owner.

Next up for Buss? Working to make some moves for the Purple and Gold.

Second trailer for 10-part Docuseries “Legacy” released

A franchise as storied as the Los Angeles Lakers will always have its history told in various outlets. HBO’s “Winning Time” made major headlines with its dramatization of the 1980s Lakers, much to the distaste of former players.

However, there will be another show released about the Lakers, this time a documentary starting from the sale to Jerry Buss to the present day.

The second trailer for the docuseries was released Monday with familiar faces such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Jeanie Buss making appearances. It is set to premiere on Hulu on Aug. 15.

