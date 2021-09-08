Lakers News: Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson & Pau Gasol Show Support For Cedric Ceballos In Coronavirus Fight

Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Cedric Ceballos recently revealed on social media his current fight with coronavirus (COVID-19). Ceballos posted on Twitter from his hospital bed, saying that he had been in the ICU for 10 days and asking for support and prayers from everyone.

As is always the case, the outpouring of support came through in droves for the former Laker and Phoenix Suns star. Ceballos spent three of his 11 seasons with the Lakers and made his lone All-Star team in the Purple and Gold, though more than half of his career was played in Phoenix.

Following the support and well wishes from social media, Ceballos’ manager released a statement providing an update on his health status and thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Here’s the statement provided by Rodney Gee, Cedric’s business manager: pic.twitter.com/uk6clOkuqn — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 8, 2021

Amidst all of the fan support, multiple people associated with the Lakers gave their well wishes as well including team President Jeanie Buss, the legendary Magic Johnson and future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol:

Praying for former Laker Cedric Ceballos!! 🙏🏾 @cedceballos — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

Stay strong, we are with you! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 7, 2021

The Lakers organization has always said that they are a family and their actions off the court from the top of the franchise down continue to show that. Regardless of how long someone was with the team and how far a player is removed, the love and support will always be there.

Many will forget that Johnson and Ceballos were actually teammates during the 1996 season. That was the year in which Johnson made his return to the court, playing 32 games and helping the Lakers make a run to the playoffs. Jeanie Buss has always shown nothing but love to anyone who has worn purple and gold, and of course Gasol, the greatest human being in the world, will always be around to show support.

The coronavirus is something that remains in everyone’s lives, but its effect can sometimes be forgotten and this is a sobering reminder that many people are still struggling with this pandemic. It is truly great to see the amount of support Ceballos received and hopefully it will help him push through and come out on the other side even better.

2021-22 NBA coronavirus policies released

The NBA continues to have plans in place to keep their players and personnel as safe as possible during the ongoing pandemic and that will continue on during the 2021-22 season. Fans within 15 feet of the court will need to be fully vaccinated or return a negative test prior to the game and gameday personnel will be required to wear face masks to start the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!