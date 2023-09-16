Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Notes What Season 2 Of ‘Winning Time’ Has Done Well

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss is one of the main characters portrayed in HBO’s ‘Winning Time.’

Although the show heavily focuses on the Dr. Jerry Buss and the players of the 1980s, Jeanie is featured as a young woman and her rise through the organization.

Several people affiliated with the organization have criticized ‘Winning Time’ for its portrayal of key figures, though Jeanie admitted she has been enjoying watching Season 2.

In an interview on The Winning Time Podcast, Jeanie discussed what the show has been able to nail in its second season:

“You know, I have a different view than anybody else because since I was there growing up in the middle of it all. You can look back now and realize all the the seeds that were sown and planted as time went on. And to look back at it and and the things that were so well-done in the show, especially the enthusiasm that Jerry Buss had for the Lakers for building something special and his being captivated by Magic Johnson and the relationship that they built. I think that’s really important for people involved in the sports business and the marketing business. “You’d never really seen before, an owner or an a top player bond the way that they did and that partnership that they created and the success that they had from it, I think is a learning lesson for people in our business. And I think it was really, really well captured by the writers and by the actors who are portraying Magic and Dr. Buss and and Kareem and the whole cast is really spectacular.”

As far as how ‘Winning Time’ has portrayed its first two seasons, Jeanie said she’d like to see the show more of the history and brought up Pat Riley’s growth as an example.

“It’s not enough. There’s more. There’s more stories to tell. And like the evolution of Pat Riley. It was very well written in terms of, you know, I had the experience and it’s reflected in the show where one day I’m walking down the hallway at The Forum and I’m like, ‘Hey, Riles.’ And he literally stops me and says ‘Jeanie, I’m coach now, you have to call me Coach.’ “And it was like, okay, whatever. And I and that he really, he, he really that was where he wanted to be. And he was going to stand his ground. And what a time and a place for a person to be where they were meant to be.”

When it comes to the Lakers and its storied history, there are numerous stories to tell though hopefully ‘Winning Time’ gets a chance to do so.

Growing concerns there won’t be a Season 3 of ‘Winning Time’

Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ has been positively reviewed by fans, but there are growing concerns that a Season 3 may not happen due to viewership and the ongoing writer’s strike.

