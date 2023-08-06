Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Reflects On Special Night When LeBron James Broke Scoring Record

Heading into the 2022-23 season, there was not a whole lot of expectations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. The expectation was to hopefully make the playoffs after missing out entirely the season prior, some fans deem the 2021=22 season to be the worst season ever.

The Lakers came out of the gates rocky starting 2-10 with the feeling of another wasted season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster. The team struggled to find it’s footing with the limited roster building they had with three max contracts with James, Davis and Russell Westbrook. As the season rolled on, fans’ only anticipation was of James breaking the all-time scoring record, which was held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It was just a matter of when, and heading into a game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7, James need 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar. As the game rolled on, fans had the feeling he was going for the record as he was scoring at will early. The four-time champion would evtnaully capture the scoring title at the end of the third quarter with his signature fadeaway jump shot.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was in attendance that night to see it up close and reflected on the historic moment and what the atmosphere was like in Crypto.com Arena, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.com:

“It was really a special moment. It felt like a celebration and the idea that Kareem was there to literally pass the torch is what made it really special. It had a playoff-type atmosphere. It had a family feel with the Lakers family. It was great for LeBron to be able to break that record in Los Angeles. I’m grateful the record will be held by somebody wearing a Lakers jersey at the time. “But it’s really LeBron’s record and a tribute to him for his career. It isn’t a Lakers record. It’s a LeBron record. He’s had just an amazing career. Being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is a pretty unique title to own. Congratulations to him. “I was just grateful to be a part of it and host an event that people would remember for a long time. I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m grateful the Lakers organization can be a part of such an important milestone in history and we got to witness history being made in person.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers would lose to the Thunder 133-130, which would dampen the night for an historic night. But, after the game the Lakers would make some trades that would change their entire season and eventually make the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers are a historical franchise and James added to by securing the scoring title while wearing the purple and gold, which will be a memory Lakers fans will never forget.

Wilt Chamberlain game-worn jersey expected to be auctioned for $4 million

Speaking of Lakers greats, Wilt Chamberlain is set to have a game-worn jersey from the 1972 NBA Finals auctioned off for $4 million. Chamberlain was a part of the 1972 Lakers team that would bring the first of many championships to Los Angeles.

