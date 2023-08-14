Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Watches HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Because She Misses Dr. Jerry Buss

The second season of HBO’s dramatic hit “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” recently kicked off, picking up right where the first season ended. The show takes an exaggerated look at the ‘Showtime’ era of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s and features portrayals of the likes of Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley and Jerry West.

The show has come under some criticism by those who it has portrayed as not being accurate and painting certain people in negative lights. But despite that, the show has a large contingent of viewers, one of whom is Jeanie herself.

Buss has spoken openly about the accuracies and inaccuracies of the show, but in a recent interview with Petros and Money on AM 570 LA Sports, she revealed that she indeed watches the show in large part because she misses her dad and the show went to great lengths to get his portrayal correct:

“Like whether it’s right or wrong, some of it’s very wrong and some of it’s pretty spot on. And they just started season 2 and I think that John C. Reilly’s done a really good job at capturing Dr. Buss and I know some people are like I can’t believe you’re watching that show. And I said you know what, I just I really miss my dad so much, it’s kind of nice to see him. “And I found out that they got in touch with my dad’s old tailor who had passed away, but his son took over the business. So they literally, the wardrobe that he wears that’s what was making me crazy was like those were outfits that my dad actually wore. So the attention to detail they have in certain things and you know in this season they recreate epic fare which, a lot of people don’t even know what that is, but it’s just like surreal to experience.”

With ‘Winning Time’ being a scripted show, they have surely taken some liberties with the story of the Lakers for the sake of making a dramatic TV series. But as Jeanie noted, there are some areas where they have gone to great lengths for accuracy and for them to use the same outfits Dr. Buss wore undoubtedly brings back so many memories.

Losing someone close is always difficult and many hold on to those memories they have with their loved ones who are no longer with us. For Buss, ‘Winning Time’ allows for her to re-live some things and appreciate the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss.

Jeanie Buss discusses what Pau Gasol meant to the Lakers organization

Lakers great Pau Gasol was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was well deserving of that honor. Prior to his enshrinement, Jeanie Buss discussed what Gasol meant to the Lakers as a whole.

Buss spoke on how quickly Gasol picked up the triangle offense and the heart he showed in helping the Lakers win back-to-back championships. The Lakers owner added that it was tough to see him leave in free agency when he did.

