Lakers News: Jerry West Compares Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer To Dr. Jerry Buss

This summer, the basketball world lost one of its most iconic figures as Jerry West, a true legend not just of the Los Angeles Lakers, but basketball in general, passed away at the age of 86 years old. In addition to his outstanding playing career, West also helped build multiple Lakers dynasties as an executive working hand-in-hand with late, great Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

West would eventually move on from the Lakers, winding up with the Los Angeles Clippers in his latter years as a consultant. As he did with Dr. Buss, West worked closely with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and had nothing but effusive praise for him, even comparing him to the legendary Lakers owner.

According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, West praised Ballmer for his ideas and generosity, saying he was just like Dr. Buss, but richer:

He was excited about their plans for a new arena. “It’s going to be special,” he said. He offered effusive praise for Ballmer. “He is just a great guy. And he’s so philanthropic, and his wife is just like him. They are such givers.” He would sit with Ballmer and it reminded him of time with Dr. Buss, when the two would talk for hours about trying to build the Lakers into something special. “He’s just like Jerry Buss,” West said. “Except he’s a lot wealthier.”

This may come off as West perhaps taking a shot and considering the contentiousness of the relationship between him and the Lakers before he passed, he could very well have been doing that. But it’s also impossible to argue as Ballmer is by far the richest owner in the history of the NBA so calling him a much wealthier version of Dr. Buss isn’t a lie.

Ballmer is believed to be worth more than $120 billion, a truly astronomical number and the fact that he is so generous and interested in giving back is beautiful for someone in his position. Any comparison to Dr. Jerry Buss is a compliment and Ballmer is undoubtedly looking to now match the success the Lakers owner was able to have on the basketball court.

Lakers will honor Jerry West with No. 44 band on jersey

With how important Jerry West was to the Lakers franchise throughout its existence, it only makes sense that the team would honor him this season.

In addition to doing something during the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers will also wear a black No. 44 band on their jersey throughout this season.

