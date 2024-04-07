Lakers News: Jerry West & Michael Cooper Announced As 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Los Angeles Lakers built their reputation on the backs of their legendary players, and the franchise has had some of the greatest talents don their jerseys over the years.

The Lakers boast numerous members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, with Pau Gasol being the latest player to be immortalized. Aside from Gasol, players like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal have also been inducted, and each individual had an impact on winning multiple times in Los Angeles.

Going further into the Lakers’ history, individuals like Jerry West were integral to making the franchise what it is today. West has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, once as a player and another for being a member of the 1960s Men’s Olympic team that won gold in Rome.

After rumors that West would be inducted a third time –this time as a contributor– the Lakers made the news official via their X account:

With five Championships under his belt as a Lakers executive, we congratulate Jerry West on being elected into the @Hoophall Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor. As GM for the Lakers, Jerry West helped build the great Showtime dynasty, won Executive of the…

Joining West in the Hall of Fame is Michael Cooper who was nominated previously:

Eight-time All Defensive Team, five-time NBA Champion, 1987 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2024 Hall of Fame inductee — Congratulations Michael Cooper.

West helped build five championship teams, most notably pairing Bryant and O’Neal together in the 1990s to set up the eventual “three-peat.” However, West also saw success as the general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies and a team consultant for the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers.

Cooper, on the other hand, has been deserving to be inducted for a while now. One of the best defensive players of his generation, Cooper went on to become a successful head coach in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks.

