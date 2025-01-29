Lakers News: JJ Redick Admits He Put Bronny James In ‘Tough Spot’ Vs. 76ers

With backup point guard Gabe Vincent out due to injury, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was limited in his options behind Austin Reaves. Even still, it came as a bit of a surprise when Bronny James checked into the game in the first quarter.

For the most part, Bronny has received just garbage-time minutes with the Lakers this season, but against the Philadelphia 76ers, he received a career-high 15. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a big night as Bronny missed all five of his shots, going scoreless in the Lakers’ loss.

After the game, Redick addressed his decision to give Bronny real rotation minutes, believing he could give the Lakers an energy boost on a back-to-back while also noting how well he has been playing in the G League recently. Ultimately though, Redick admitted it wasn’t an easy landing spot for James, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just felt like on a back-to-back, just him giving us energy I think was the goal. I maybe put him in a tough spot flying out yesterday, nationally televised game, Philly, all that stuff. He didn’t play well but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games and he’s been playing great in the G. I have confidence in him. But obviously didn’t provide that at a high level.”

It certainly wasn’t the result Bronny or the Lakers were hoping for, both individually and as a team, but Redick’s reasoning does make some sense. With the Lakers also being down Jarred Vanderbilt as he continues to work his way back from injury, Redick was looking for someone to provide a spark and felt Bronny could do that.

As Redick said, Bronny has been excellent recently in the G League, averaging 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last three appearances. Being matched up against 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was certainly no easy task, but the Lakers coach had confidence in him. It just wasn’t his night, nor was it the Lakers’.

Hopefully this performance doesn’t negatively affect Bronny’s confidence as he has been making strides so far this season and should get other chances to contribute as long as he continues to develop.

Lakers’ Bronny James felt a lot more prepared for minutes

Despite a rough performance against the 76ers, it was still a big night for Bronny James and the rookie felt ready for it.

After the game, Bronny spoke about staying ready overall and feeling more prepared for minutes now than at the start of the season. The Lakers guard added that getting reps like this is important and he will continue to stay ready for the next time his number is called.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!