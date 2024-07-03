Lakers News: JJ Redick Announces Dane Johnson Will Coach Summer League

As usual, the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking part in both the California Classic as well as the Las Vegas Summer League. With a new head coach in JJ Redick who has no prior head coaching experience, there were some who wondered whether it would be a good idea for him to coach the Lakers’ Summer League team and gain a little experience.

It’s not the worst idea as getting some in-game experience, even at the Summer League level, could be beneficial in Redick’s development as a head coach. And with no staff having been announced for the Lakers to this point, it was unclear who else could possibly take on that job.

But Redick did reveal who would be coaching the Lakers’ Summer League team, naming Dane Johnson, coach of the Lakers’ G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers, as the man in charge. Though Redick did add that he will be involved with the team throughout the summer during both practices and games.

“So Dane Johnson will be coaching the California Classic and Summer League,” Redick noted during a recent press conference. “I will be heavily involved in practices. I will also be involved in some capacity during the games, during film and all of that. We talk about development, it’s an incredible opportunity for Dane and his staff to develop further. For me, I have to sort of prioritize a bunch of different things right now, including building out a staff.”

This is an excellent opportunity for Johnson, who can further show what he is capable of and perhaps, potentially earn himself a spot on Redick’s Lakers staff in the future. Johnson was named head coach of the South Bay Lakers prior to last season and led them to an 18-16 record last year, though they failed to make the playoffs.

But Johnson does already have a rapport with some of those on the Lakers’ Summer League roster due to their time with South Bay last year, most notable among them being last year’s second-round pick Maxwell Lewis and two-way big man Colin Castleton.

Lakers’ Summer League roster includes Dalton Knecht and Bronny James

In addition to naming Dane Johnson as the head coach for the Summer League team, the Lakers also released the roster that will play in both the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League.

Their 2024 draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James are both on the roster, as are Armel Traore and Blake Hinson who went undrafted but were signed to two-way contracts. Last year’s second-round pick Maxwell Lewis is on the roster, as is big man Colin Castleton who spent all of last year on a two-way deal. L.A.’s 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is still recovering from injury, is not on the roster.

