Lakers News: JJ Redick Believes LeBron James’ Competitive Stamina Sets Him Apart

When coaching one of the greatest players ever, there is an inherited pressure to succeed and Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick finds himself in that position with LeBron James.

With James now in his 22nd season, one would think that he would simply ride off into the sunset and be satisfied with what he accomplished during his career. However, that is not the case and he continues to impress as he gets set to turn 40 in December.

While James is not as spry as he once was, the Lakers star is still capable of playing winning basketball. When asked about what has stood out to Redick the most since coaching James, the first-time coach noted his competitive stamina.

“I think the biggest thing is just competitive stamina,” Redick said. “That’s reflected in his routine, being able to get up every morning and do the same thing over and over. It’s not easy. I think anybody who has been a high achiever probably has moments where they feel like they can take a day off or take a rep off or a week off, whatever it may be. And I know during the offseason he’ll occasionally hop on a $300 million yacht for a week in Ibiza or wherever he goes in the Mediterranean. But I think that’s what stands out, you don’t do this for this long and have the routine you have without just a high level of competitive stamina.”

Despite throwing in a sarcastic jab, this answer is what has prompted James to play this long in the NBA. No player has ever maintained this level of production 20-plus seasons into their respective career.

To average a near triple-double in Year 22 is absurd and although it is early into the season, players at this stage have never sniffed an average of that magnitude.

In that same breath, L.A. cannot sit back and enjoy the show. There needs to be a desire to cash in on this greatness and try to get James another championship. Hopefully, seeing this one-of-one player will prompt action sooner rather than later.

LeBron James doesn’t think his recent high turnover rate is big deal

At this point in his career, LeBron James needs to outsmart his opponents with his IQ and has been able to do so up to this point. But, through the last handful of games, turnovers have plagued the four-time champion.

However, he does not believe that his recent spike in turnovers is a big deal as he is trying to be aggressive and make plays for his team.

