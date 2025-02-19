Lakers News: JJ Redick Doesn’t Anticipate Luka Doncic Having Minute Restriction Moving Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers are two games into the Luka Doncic era, the beginning of an exciting new time for the organization that should see them be among the league’s contenders for years to come. His first two games, however, were nowhere near the full Doncic experience, for obvious reasons.

The Slovenian superstar was coming off of a six-week absence due to a left calf strain. He played just 47 total minutes in his first two games with the Lakers, averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Given his career averages of 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, L.A. knows it’s only a matter of time before he begins putting up those numbers.

That could begin on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, as the Lakers return from the All-Star break a day early to make up a rescheduled contest against the Charlotte Hornets due to the wildfires that ravaged L.A. in early January. Head coach JJ Redick spoke about what the plan is with Doncic, which was excellent news for Lakers fans.

“He’ll be fine,” Redick said. “That extra five-six days of All-Star break was good for him. His minutes will be up tomorrow. And I don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of restrictions going forward.”

In a way, the first two games prior to the break on a minutes restriction almost felt like a trial run of the Doncic era. But him having no restrictions or limitations as the second half of the season officially tips off, it truly seems to be the start of Doncic’s ascension as a Laker.

The Hornets will be the first team to see an unrestricted Doncic in a Lakers uniform. And while L.A. lost their final game before the break, they are still 6-1 in their last seven games, 10-2 in their last 12, and 12-3 in their last 15.

Luka Doncic impressed by Lakers front office

While the trade was ultimately rescinded due to a failed physical, the Lakers were swift and immediate in getting the type of player that Luka Doncic was used to playing with in Dallas. After a conversation with Rob Pelinka in which Doncic told him that he wants to play with centers like Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, Pelinka went out and traded for Mark Williams.

Doncic was impressed by how quickly Pelinka worked to land a deal, even if it didn’t ultimately work out. Doncic had been under the assumption that L.A. would not be able to give him that type of player until the summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!